Paris Police Report Monday (May 10)

Austin Cole Rogers

Officers stopped a bicyclist in the 3100-block of Lamar Ave at 10:46 Thursday night for not having proper lighting on the bicycle. During the stop, Austin Cole Rogers, 28, of Paris, had possession of methamphetamine. Officers arrested Rogers and later placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

JaVantae Marquestha Black

Paris Police responded to an assault in the 300-block of Stone Ave. at 9:10 Friday morning. The victim reported that her boyfriend hit her in the head with a pistol during an argument. JaVantae Marquestha Black, 17, of Paris, was located in the vicinity and placed under arrest. They discovered that the firearm was stolen earlier this year in Paris. They charged Black with aggravated assault of a family member, theft of a gun, and terroristic threats of a family member. They placed him in Lamar County Jail.

Randy Lee Ray | Shane William Michel

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 400-block of S. Main at 9:54 Friday morning for expired registration. While attempting to stop the car, the officer observed the occupant throw an item out of the window. The driver, Randy Lee Ray, 62, and passenger Shane William Michel, 41, both of Paris, were arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence when the item was retrieved and found to be a baggie that contained marijuana. Michel also had possession of more than one gram of methamphetamine. They took both to the Lamar County Jail.

Jayden Travis Herrick

Officers responded to an assault in the 300-block of Clement Rd at 3:36 Saturday afternoon. Witnesses and victims reported that Jayden Travis Herrick, 17, assaulted several people, including a small child, assaulting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. When the officer attempted to detain Herrick, he ran from the officer, and they apprehended him after a short foot chase. Herrick was charged with injury to a child along with two other assaults and evading arrest. They placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 233 calls for service and arrested 16 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (May 9).