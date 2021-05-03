Paris Police Report Monday (May 3)

Ashley Billie Howard

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2200-block of Hubbard for speeding at 11:15 Saturday night. The passenger, Ashley Billie Sue Howard, 29, of Paris, had an outstanding felony warrant for theft. The warrant stemmed from a report in July of 2020 where the owner of a camper trailer reported it stolen from the 400-block of NE 12th St. Howard was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police spoke with a victim of a fraud in the 4300-block of Bonham St at 8:06 Friday morning. The victim reported that they had received a counterfeit $10 bill from a business. The bill had what appears to be Chinese writing on one end of it. The incident is under investigation. Paris Police ask that you please check your change before leaving a place of business to make sure that you do not become a victim of fraud.

Sunday morning at 10:12, Paris Police spoke with the victim of stalking in the 1400-block of W. Houston. The victim reported that her ex-boyfriend had been harassing her on her job and at her residence. Sunday, they observed the ex-boyfriend removing the breakers from the breaker box of her house and damaging her vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

Sean Kenneth Friday

Sean Kenneth Friday, 36, of Lamar County, was arrested in the 1000-block of NE 25th Sunday morning at 11:48. Officers found Friday during a welfare check on a person possibly intoxicated on an illegal substance. They placed Friday in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to shots fired in the 500-block of NE 12th Sunday afternoon at 2:25. The victim reported that he was trying to sell a pair of shoes online, and a white vehicle pulled up to the residence occupied with three males. The victim showed the people one of the shoes, and the person interested in buying shoes gave the victim two $100 bills. The bills were bogus, and an argument ensued with one of the persons in the vehicle produced a pistol and pointed it at the victim. The victim’s brother exited the residence, and the person with the gun fired several shots at the home. There were no injuries in the altercation, and the incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 229 calls for service and arrested ten people on Sunday (May 2).