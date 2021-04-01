Paris Police Report Thursday (Apr 1)

Derwin Louis Hardison

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 900-block of Clarksville Wednesday evening at 7:50. Officers detained Derwin Louis Hardison, 56, of Paris. Hardison had an outstanding parole violation warrant. Officers discovered that Hardison was concealing four packages of fish inside his jacket. They arrested Hardison on the parole violation warrant and later enhanced his charge to a felony after discovering he had at least two prior theft convictions. They took Hardison to the Lamar County Jail.

Bobby Charles Richards

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1200-block of Fitzhugh Ave Thursday morning at 12:44 for speeding. The driver, Bobby Charles Richards, 61, of Paris, was intoxicated and had possession of a controlled substance. The officer later found that Richards had two previous convictions for driving while intoxicated and enhanced this charge to a felony. They took Richards to the Lamar County Jail.

Kelly Don Brown

Kelly Don Brown, 43, of Paris, was arrested at 10:27 Wednesday night on a felony assault warrant. The warrant stemmed from an investigation where reportedly, on March 18, he assaulted his girlfriend. They booked Brown and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Richard Lee Dodd | Jamie Sue Aubrey

Thursday morning at 1:33, Paris Police responded to an assault in the 3500-block of NE Loop 286. Officers located over seven grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, consistent with the selling of narcotics. Richard Lee Dodd, 58, of Deport, and Jamie Sue Aubrey, 51, of Pattonville, were arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than four grams but less than 200. They additionally charged Dodd with family violence assault and Aubrey with possession of marijuana. They took both to the Lamar County Jail.

Cory Lane Roberts

At 2:36 Thursday morning, Paris Police observed a male pushing a bicycle in the middle of the roadway in the 2600-block of Lamar Ave. The male admitted he had possession of marijuana. Then officers found methamphetamine. They charged Cory Lane Roberts, 24, of Paris, with possession of a controlled substance and marijuana and took him to Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested eight people on Wednesday (March 31).