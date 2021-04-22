Paris Police Report Thursday (Apr 22)

Kelsey Kaye Durham

A Traffic Stop in the 1200-block of East Sherman resulted in the arrest of a subject on possession of narcotics and evading arrest and other warrants for misdemeanor charges. Officers stopped a vehicle on an equipment violation and found the passenger, Kelsey Kaye Durham, had multiple warrants and narcotics in her possession. Durham then attempted to flee on foot adding evading arrest to her charges.

Russell Guy Holland | Jennifer Tidwell

While checking a suspicious vehicle in the 600-block of Bonham at a closed business, Officers discovered two of the subjects had outstanding warrants. A Police K9 alerted on the car, and officers found drug paraphernalia. Officers then located narcotics in the rear of a vehicle where one of the subjects was confined. Russell Guy Holland was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence and Bond Surrender warrants from Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. Warrants charged Jennifer Tidwell with two Fraudulent Use of Identifying Information.

Taylor Leigh Mijares

Officers worked an assault in the 3900-block of Lamar Avenue. As the responding officer spoke with the driver and passenger, the passenger, Taylor Leigh Mijares, assaulted the driver in full view of the responding officer. They placed her under arrest for Assault Causing Bodily Injury. Police also found out that Mijares threw an object at employees at the restaurant where they were parked, causing a disturbance inside. Officer gave her a trespass warning from the restaurant as well.

Paris Police responded to 121 calls for service and arrested five people on Wednesday (Apr 21).