Paris Police Report Thursday (Apr 29)

Norma Marie Council

Paris Police arrested Norma Marie Council, 43, at her residence on two felony Denton County warrants at 3:56 Wednesday afternoon. The warrants were bond surrender warrants on two possession of controlled substance charges. They placed Council in the Lamar County Jail.

David Sirbron Royal

Wednesday night at 9:35, Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 600-block of NW 3rd St. Officers found that David Sirbron Royal, 36, had an outstanding felony bond surrender warrant out of Lamar County on two counts of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance in a drug-free zone. They arrested Royal and later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Tykedra Shakiria Anderson

Officers arrested Tykedra Shakiria Anderson, 25, of Paris, on a Lamar County felony bond surrender warrant in the 600-block of NE 6th St at 11:35 Wednesday night. They placed her in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested three people on Wednesday (Apr 28).