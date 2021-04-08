Paris Police Report Thursday (Apr 8)

Paris Police responded to a welfare concern in the 200-block of SE 1st St. Officers located disoriented Aja Le’Andra Thompson, 32, of Paris, in a vehicle. She was under the influence of narcotics and could not answer questions. Officers found marijuana and THC-related items and placed Thompson under arrest charging her with drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 400 grams. Thompson is waiting for transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

(NOTE: No mugshot is available at this time.)

Paris Police responded to 69 calls for service and arrested four people on Wednesday (Apr 7).