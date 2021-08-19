Paris Police Report Thursday (Aug 19)

Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 2900-block of Church St at 7:28 am on Aug 8, 2021. The victim reported that they had pulled into the convenience store, leaving the vehicle running and unlocked while they went inside. When they returned, their vehicle was missing. The car was located and recovered at the corner of 7th, and W. Washington St. at 8:10 am, and no one was inside. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a building in the 4000-block of Brandyn Place at 10:30 on Wednesday morning. The victim reported that someone had stolen numerous tools from a shed in the backyard of the residence. The owner said they now live in another state and come to Paris to work on rental property once a year. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 71 calls for service and arrested one person on Wednesday (Aug 18).