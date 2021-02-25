Paris Police Report Thursday (Feb 25)

Te’oshia Aatelyiah Ray

Paris Police arrested Te’oshia Aatelyiah Ray, 24, at her residence on two felony bond surrender warrants at 8:45 Wednesday morning, and she is in Lamar County Jail.

William Daniel Morgan

Paris Police responded to a shoplifting report in the 3800-block of Lamar Ave at 8:21 Wednesday night. The suspect fled from the officers in a vehicle and traveled at a high-speed on US Hwy 271 South. After several miles, the suspect stopped and attempted to escape on foot. Officers apprehended William Daniel Morgan, 30, of Paris, charged him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and theft of property of more than $750 but less than $2,500. They transferred Morgan to the Lamar County Jail.

The owner reported his 2013 blue Chevrolet pick-up stolen from the 2800-block of Cypress Thursday morning at 4:41. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Department had recovered the vehicle before the owner reported it stolen. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested two people on Wednesday (Feb 24).