Paris Police Report Thursday (Jul 16)

40 mins ago

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 200-block of Stone Ave at 7:28 Wednesday morning. Officers located 11 burglarized cars. The investigations continue.

Paris Police spoke with a victim of fraud Wednesday morning at 8:38. The victim reportedly owned an online clothing store, and someone had hacked her account and charged over $40,000 worth of merchandise to her. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to an aggravated assault in the 10-block of W. Washington at 11:08 Wednesday morning. The victim reported that he and a relative had an argument about a week ago, and on this date, the relative came to his residence and produced a knife and threatened him. The altercation did not injure the victim, and the investigation continues.

Wednesday afternoon at 2:49, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 300-block of NE 28th. The owner reportedly left the house at about 5:00 pm on July 14. Upon returning, he noticed that someone had entered and stolen two saws and two boxes of flooring. He valued the stolen items at $895.00. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 89 calls for service and arrested no persons on Wednesday (Jul 14).

