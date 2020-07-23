Paris Police Report Thursday (Jul 23)

Dakota James Walker

Paris Police responded to a harassment call in the 3300-block of Lamar Wednesday morning at 7:14. An officer spoke with the suspect in the 1600-block of NW Loop 286. He found Dakota James Walker, 21, of Paris, had an outstanding Lamar County felony warrant charging him with theft of property of more than $2,500 but less than $30,000. Officers arrested Walker and later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

A small trailer with a 2000 Honda TRX 4-wheeler was stolen from a parking lot in the 2900-block of Clarksville sometime between 10:30 pm on Sunday, and 9:00 am Monday. The four-heeler is tan in color with two LED lights on the front rack. The trailer is a 5’X12’ Home Depot brand trailer with plastic fenders. Please call the Paris Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 903-785-8477 (TIPS) if you know where these items may be.

Delbert Leroy Seelye, Jr.

During the investigation of a traffic offense in the 200-block of SW 2nd St., at 10:50 Wednesday evening, officers located Delbert Leroy Seelye, Jr., 52, of Paris, in the back seat of the vehicle. Seelye had possession of methamphetamine, and they placed him under arrest and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Seelye is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 86 calls for service and arrested six persons on Wednesday (Jul 22).