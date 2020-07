Staci Lynn Brocaille

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 300-block of Lamar Wednesday morning at 1:41 for running a red light. During the investigation, K9 Cupa alerted the officers that narcotics were in the vehicle. The driver, Staci Lynn Brocaille, 36, of Paris, admitted to having methamphetamine in her purse. They arrested, and she is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested four people on Wednesday (Jul 8).