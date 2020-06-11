Paris Police Report Thursday (Jun 11)

Jacqueline Susan Henderson

Officers arrested Jacqueline Susan Henderson, 65, of Paris, in the 1000-block of SW 286 Thursday morning at 12:46. An officer stopped the vehicle she was driving after observing it swerving and failing to stay in a single traffic lane. They discovered Henderson was intoxicated and had at least two prior convictions for driving while drunk, enhancing her charged to a felony. She is in the Lamar County jail.

Paris Police responded to the 200-block of SW 5th Wednesday afternoon at 1:33 about a stolen vehicle. Reportedly, someone had taken a 1995 Gray Chevrolet pick-up from the driveway. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 86 calls for service and arrested one person on Wednesday (Jun 10).