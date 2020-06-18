Paris Police Report Thursday (Jun 18)

Kaderek Glenn Harris

Paris Police arrested Kaderek Glenn Harris on a parole violation warrant in the 1800-block of Fairfax at 10:44 Wednesday morning. Officers booked and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

John Michael McKenney

Officers arrested John Michael McKenney, 32, of Cooper, at the Paris District Parole Office on a parole violation warrant Wednesday afternoon at 3:35. He is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 104 calls for service and arrested three people on Wednesday (Jun 17).