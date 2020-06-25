" /> Paris Police Report Thursday (Jun 25) – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Access Financial Group

Paris Police Report Thursday (Jun 25)

1 hour ago

Kerry King

Paris Police Officers responded to the 2600-block of Lamar Avenue about a shoplifter. The store clerk advised that a black male had stolen items from the store and left on foot. Officers located the subject in the parking lot next door hiding and attempting to conceal things in the parking lot. Officers detained the suspect identified as Kerry King and placed him under arrest. King had two previous convictions for theft, thus enhancing this charge to a Felony.

Paris Police responded to 125 calls for service and arrested two people in the last twenty-four hour period.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     