Paris Police Report Thursday (Mar 11)

Amber Lynn Hanson

Paris Police arrested Amber Lynn Hanson, 29, of Pattonville, in the 4300-block of Bonham St on two felony motions to revoke probation warrants at 8:59 Wednesday morning. The original cases are abandoning or endangering a child by criminal neglect out of Young County. Officers later transferred Hanson to the Lamar County Jail.

Mary Beth Brown

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1700-block of Pine Bluff Wednesday morning at 10:05. Officers located Mary Beth Brown, 38, in a Chevrolet pickup and smelt the odor of marijuana. Brown gave consent to search the vehicle, and the officer found a small amount of marijuana, paraphernalia, and methamphetamine. Brown was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram. They booked Brown and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 52 calls for service and arrested three people on Wednesday (Mar 10).