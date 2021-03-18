Paris Police Report Thursday (Mar 18)

Demario Armstrong

Officers responded to a possible DWI report in the 300-block of Graham and observed a vehicle driving erratically. They stopped

Demario Armstrong gave him a field test and later a blood draw at a local health facility. Armstrong resisted the blood draw as well as being taken into custody. They charged him with DWI and Resisting Arrest.

John Bybee | Jesse Smith

A traffic stop in the 900-block of 19th NW resulted in John Bybee and Jesse Smith’s arrest. Both were in a vehicle that had narcotics and paraphernalia, indicating the intent to sell or deliver the same. Officers charged both with the Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Jerry Cartwright | Sonya Wlodarczak

A disturbance at a local motel led to the arrest of Jerry Cartwright and Sonya Wlodarczak. They were at a motel in the 400-block of NE 35th. During the investigation, officers discovered synthetic Marijuana in the room. Jerry Cartright also had a warrant out of Lamar County S.O. Both were arrested and charged with the Possession of the Synthetic Substance and booked into the City Jail. They also billed Cartwright on the warrant.

Rodrius Morgan

Officers were dispatched to the 100-block of NW 27th st. Upon arrival, they met the victim, who advised that Rodrius Morgan had assaulted her with a hammer and left on a bicycle. The victim had apparent injuries. In the 2500-block of W. Houston, St. officers located the defendant, Morgan. He had assaulted several individuals with various implements at the location on 27th and injured some seriously. Morgan was placed under arrest and booked into the city jail.

Paris Police responded to 128 calls for service and arrested nine people on Wednesday (Mar 17).