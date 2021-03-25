Paris Police Report Thursday (Mar 25)

Xavier Desjuan Hall

Paris Police executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1800-block of W. Henderson Wednesday morning at 9:35. Xavier Desjuan Hall, 30, was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant on an aggravated robbery conviction. Hall also had possession of two firearms and marijuana. Officers arrested Hall and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.

Brandon Demond Kennon Barry | Zakoya Tajreonia Flowers

Brandon Demond Kennon Barry, 31, of Paris, was arrested at his residence in the 200-block of Stone Ave on a felony warrant charging him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than 200 grams but less than 400 grams. Paris Police executed a search warrant of his residence at 9:40 Wednesday morning due to an ongoing investigation and found Barry in possession of dangerous prescription drugs, marijuana, and a handgun. Barry is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a firearm. Also arrested at the residence was Zakoya Tajreonia Flowers, 27. Officers charged Flowers with possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of marijuana. Flowers and Barry are in Lamar County Jail.

Amy Denise Reaves

At 12:25 Thursday morning, Paris Police arrested Amy Denise Reaves, 48, of Paris, at her residence after officers responded to a disturbance. Reportedly, during an argument, Reaves threw a kitchen knife at her husband. Officers placed Reaves n the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 56 calls for service and arrested five people on Wednesday (Mar 24).