Paris Police Report Thursday (May 6)

Ashley Matilda Perez

Police arrested Ashley Matilda Perez, 37, of Paris, in the 2900-block of Clarksville Wednesday morning at 11:22 on three Lamar County warrants. One of the warrants was a felony motion to revoke probation on possession of a controlled substance conviction. They transferred Perez to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police spoke with a victim of fraud at 8:13 Wednesday morning. The victim reported her wallet stolen on May 1, 2021, to the Choctaw Tribal Police, and since that time, someone had used her debit and credit cards at three different locations in Paris. The incidents are under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 99 calls for service and arrested six people on Wednesday (May 5).