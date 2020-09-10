" /> Paris Police Report Thursday (Sep 10) – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris Police Report Thursday (Sep 10)

1 hour ago

Angela Marie Harrell

Paris Police arrested Angela Marie Harrell, 55, of Paris, at 5:36 Wednesday afternoon, on a warrant charging her with the manufacture or deliver a controlled substance of more than four but less than 400 grams and marijuana possession less than two ounces. The warrants stemmed from a July investigation in the 300-block of NE 2nd, where officers located narcotics, marijuana, and a stolen pistol. Harrell is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 300-block of Fitzhugh Ave Wednesday evening at 6:27. The victim reported that he found that someone had entered his unlocked vehicle and had stolen a pistol from the center console. The incident is under investigation.

Anthony Scott Thomas

Paris Police arrested Anthony Scott Thomas, 17, of Ravenna, Texas at 8:05 Wednesday night in the 400-block of NW 18th. Officers responded to a fight in progress located Thomas in the parking lot. Thomas gave the officer a wrong name, and police identified him and found he had an outstanding Collin County felony warrant charging him with burglary of a building. Thomas was additionally charged with failure to identify. He is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 92 calls for service and arrested three persons on Wednesday (Sep 9).

