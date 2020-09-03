Paris Police Report Thursday (Sep 3)

Joshua Calvin Davlin

Paris Police arrested Joshua Calvin Davlin, 36, of Paris, at 9:31 Wednesday night in the 2600-block of N. Main on a parole violation warrant. Davlin was a passenger in a vehicle that officers stopped for a traffic violation. They later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a building in the 3300-block of NE Loop 286 Wednesday morning at 7:12. Someone cut a hole in a chain-link fence to gain access to the building’s backside and then cut a hole in the building to enter. Once inside, the suspects stole over $800 in merchandise. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 92 calls for service and arrested five people on Wednesday (Sep 2).