Paris Police Report Tuesday (Apr 27)

Stoney Lynn Wilkins

At 11:07 Monday night, Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2300-block of College St. for a traffic violation. They observed the driver attempting to conceal an open alcoholic beverage bottle. During a search of the vehicle, officers located cocaine, methamphetamine, and THC. The driver, Stoney Lynn Wilkins of Blossom, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Wilkins was booked and placed in the city jail and is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested five people on Monday (Apr 26).