Paris Police Report Tuesday (Aug 18)

Paris Police responded to a disturbance at Booker T. Washington Homes at 4:56 Monday afternoon. Officers intercepted a gold-colored Chevrolet pickup that was fleeing the scene and attempted to stop it. Officers observed a driver and two male passengers riding in the bed of the truck. The pickup was traveling south on NE 8th St at a high rate of speed, ran the stop sign at Pine Bluff St., and another vehicle struck it. The crash ejected one of the passengers in the bed of the pickup, who received life-threatening injuries. The driver and the other passenger fled the scene on foot. The injured passenger was flown to a Plano’s and is in stable but critical condition.

Paris Police responded to 96 calls for service and arrested one person on Monday (Aug 17).