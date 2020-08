Paris Police spoke with a victim of a burglary of a residence at 11:45 am on Monday. Someone reportedly had entered a house in the 1100-block of Cedar took numerous furniture and household items. The incident is under investigation.

The owner of a white 2011 Chrysler 200 reported it stolen in the 700-block of NE 12th Monday afternoon at 4:41. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested three people on Monday (Aug 23).