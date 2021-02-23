Paris Police Report Tuesday (Feb 23)

Paris Police responded to fraud in the 2900-block of Church St at 10:24 Monday morning. The complainant reported that they had found four skimmer devices on the fuel pumps and unsure when someone installed them. The devices were removed and taken for evidentiary purposes.

Police located three more devices on pumps in the 2500-block of N. Main. The investigation continues.

Someone found a set of keys near the pump track at the Love Civic Center and a lost cell phone on the Trail de Paris. Someone turned in another cell phone located on NW 14th St. If you lost these items, you could call 903-737-4140 to describe them.

Paris Police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested two people on Monday (Feb 22).