Paris Police Report Tuesday (Jul 21)

Charles Lee Fellors

Paris Police responded to a theft call in the 2400-block of Lamar Ave at 7:39 Monday morning. Officers arrested Charles Lee Fellors, 44, of Paris, who had three outstanding warrants out of Lamar County. One charged him with theft of property of less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Fellors initially gave officers a false name and was found to possess a small amount of marijuana. They booked and later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

At 10:45 Monday morning, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 2200-block of Pine Bluff St. Someone had entered the house through the back door and taken two nail air guns. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police spoke with a victim of an assault in the Police Department lobby Monday afternoon at 12:17. The father of her child had reportedly assaulted the 22-year-old victim in the 2600-block of N. Main. The victim advised that the suspect had struck her with a weapon during an argument. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 2400-block of E. Cherry Monday evening at 6:51. A 23-year-old female assaulted a 53-year-old male and then attempted to hit him with a vehicle as she was leaving the scene. The male sustained minor injuries, and the incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 95 calls for service and arrested one on Monday (Jul 20).