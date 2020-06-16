Paris Police Report Tuesday (Jun 16)

Markeith Dontrele Perkins

Officers arrested Markeith Dontrele Perkins, 28, of Paris, in the 500-block of Cedar St at 6:36 Monday morning. They had responded to a disturbance and was advised by the owner of the residence that a person that they did not know had entered the house and had locked the door and would not come out. Officers talked Perkins into exiting the residence. He had property in his pockets that belonged to the victim, and police charged him with burglary of a habitation. He is in Lamar County Jail.

While investigating a motor vehicle accident at 11:30 Monday morning, in the 800-block of Clarksville, officers found that one of the drivers had an outstanding felony warrant. They arrested Matthew Ryan Wirges, 22, of Paris, on the warrant charging him with burglary of a residence. The order stemmed from a November 2019 case where Wirges and another suspect entered a house and assaulted a person. Wirges is in Lamar County Jail. (No mugshot available)

Paris Police responded to a shooting at 2:15 Tuesday morning in the 2900-block of FM 79. Officers located a 19-year-old female who advised that her boyfriend had shot her in the leg and fled the scene. Paramedics transported her to Paris Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 103 calls for service and arrested four people Monday (Jun 15).