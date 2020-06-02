Paris Police Report Tuesday (Jun 2)

Matthew Eugene Smith

Police arrested Matthew Eugene Smith, 34, of Paris, in the 2400-block of Lamar Ave on a parole violation warrant at 5:55 Monday afternoon. They booked Smith and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a theft of a motor vehicle at 11:29 Monday morning in Ridgeview’s 3200-block. Reportedly, someone had stolen a 2007 Red Kawasaki motorcycle from the back yard. The investigation continues.

Joshua Lamar Mitchell

Monday night at 9:56, Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the Booker T Washington Homes. The suspect fled in a vehicle, and after a short chase, returned to the scene. The driver, Joshua Lamar Mitchell, 38, of Dangerfield, was arrested. Officers located marijuana and prescribed medication without a prescription in the vehicle. Officers charged him with evading arrest or detention with a car, possession of marijuana, and a controlled substance. He is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to an aggravated robbery in the 2800- block of NE Loop 286 Monday night at 10:45. Allegedly, a black male entered the store wearing a mask, came behind the counter and brandished a handgun, and demanded money. The clerk was able to take the gun from the suspect, and the suspect fled the store. The incident is under investigation.

Andre Eugene Daniels

Paris Police responded to shots fired in the 1600-block of Cedar St at 11:14 Monday night. The complainant described a vehicle that officers located in the 1900-block of Culbertson. The driver, Andre Eugene Daniels, 33 of Dallas, was detained and had an outstanding felony warrant out of Dallas charging him with a family member’s assault with a previous conviction and a parole violation warrant. A passenger fled from the vehicle, and their whereabouts are unknown. Daniels is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 101 calls for service and arrested four people on Monday (Jun 1).