Paris Police Report Tuesday (Jun 23)

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 1400-block of E. Houston Monday morning at 10:49. Reportedly on June 21, 2020, a 23-year-old male was hanging out at a friend’s house when his 28-year-old girlfriend came to the residence and created a disturbance. During the altercation, the male threw a rock through the back window of her vehicle, causing it to break. The female’s three-year-old son was in the back seat at the time of the incident. Later that evening, the girlfriend allegedly drove back by the house and fired a pistol at the residence. The only injuries reported were the three-year-old cut his hands on the broken glass. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 94 calls for service and had no arrests on Monday (Jun 22).