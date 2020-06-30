Paris Police Report Tuesday (Jun 30)

Paris Police spoke to a victim on the telephone at 2:26 pm Monday, about a theft of a vehicle that had occurred in the 2900-block of NW 19th St. The victim reported that they had rented a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro to take on vacation. A past friend reportedly stayed with the owner, took the vehicle along with $400 and some personal property. The car and suspect, Brandie Perry, 37, from Alvin, and Christopher Barnhill, 41, were later located in Brazoria County. Officials arrested both. The investigation continues.

Monday afternoon at 2:32, Paris Police responded to a man with a gun call in the 1800-block of Bonham. Reportedly, the victims were waiting in line to get gasoline, and a vehicle parked at the pump was taking an unusually long time to finish ahead of them. The victim honked at the suspect and asked if she could get fuel, and the driver, a white male in his late 20’s looking intoxicated, exited the vehicle. The suspect told the victim that he would leave when he felt it was time. The suspect then reached into the car and pulled out a pistol. The suspect then waved the gun around and stated that he was not leaving until he wanted. He made no direct threats and never pointed the gun at the victims. The suspect then drove away. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to the 3800-block of Lamar Ave Monday afternoon at 2:51, about forgery. A white male in a black vehicle had allegedly attempted to pay for an order of food with a fake $10 bill. The suspect left the scene before they called officers. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested seven people on Monday (Jun 29).