Paris Police Report Tuesday (Jun 9)

Alexus RayDawn Edwards

A traffic stop in the 1500-block of N. Main St at 4:39 Monday afternoon led to the arrest of Alexus RayDawn Edwards, 20, of Blossom. The officer smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and located marijuana and Tetrahydrocannabinol Wax inside Edwards’ purse. Officers charged Edwards with marijuana, and a controlled substance possession, booked her, and she is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a business in the 3200-block of Clarksville Monday morning at 7:50. Reportedly, someone had broken into the office and had stolen cash and keys. The incident is under investigation.

At 9:50 Monday morning, Paris Police received a report of fraud in the 600-block of Bonham. On Saturday, around 6:00 pm, a Hispanic male and white female had paid for items with fake $100 bills. According to the report, similar incidents occurred in other local businesses. The events are under investigation.

Paris Police responded to vehicle theft in the 1100-block of NW 13th Monday morning at 10:31. Reportedly, a possible known suspect had taken the keys to a 2008 Ford pick-up from the residence without the owner’s knowledge or permission and had later driven the vehicle from the house. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 98 calls for service and arrested three persons on Monday (Jun 8).