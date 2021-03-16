" /> Paris Police Report Tuesday (Mar 16) – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris Police Report Tuesday (Mar 16)

3 hours ago

Carl Bradley Bolton

Paris Police arrested Carl Bradley Bolton, 48, of Paris, at the adult probation office at 2:12 Monday afternoon on a felony probation violation warrant. They transferred Bolton to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police met with the victim of an assault at the PRMC emergency room at 12:41 Tuesday morning. The 29-year-old female victim reported that she and another female were arguing in the 1100-block of NW Loop 286. The other female struck her in the head with a beer bottle. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 77 calls for service and arrested six people on Monday (Mar 15).

