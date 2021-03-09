Paris Police Report Tuesday (Mar 9)

Matthew Eugene Smith

At 9:21 Monday night, Paris Police responded to the 800-block of NE 12th about a stabbing victim. The 32-year-old male reported that someone stabbed him while in the 1200-block of Tudor St. The investigation led to the arrest of Matthew Eugene Smith, 35, of Paris. Officers charged Smith with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They transported the victim to PRMC for treatment.

Paris Police responded to the 1400-block of W. Henderson St at 9:27 Monday morning about a stolen vehicle. The victim reported that someone had stolen his 2010 Ford F-150 pick-up sometime during the night. They later found it abandoned in the 2100-block of W. Shiloh St. The incident is under investigation.

Bryanna Dawn-Lucille Gibson

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 2500-block of Lamar Ave at 10:04 Monday night. The victim said her girlfriend assaulted her during an argument over a set of car keys and a cell phone. During the assault, the victim reported that her girlfriend had choked her. Officers arrested Bryanna Dawn-Lucille Gibson, 22, and charged her with the assault of a family member by impeding breath or circulation. They transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 76 calls for service and arrested two people on Monday (Mar 8).