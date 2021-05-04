Paris Police Report Tuesday (May 4)

Patricia Jean Carabajal

Officers arrested Patricia Jean Carabajal, 41, of Paris, in the 2000-block of Bonham Monday night at 8:55 on a parole warrant. They later placed her in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to fraud in the 2900-block of Church St at 12:09 Monday afternoon. An employee reported that someone had placed a skimmer on a gas pump, and they don’t know how long the skimmer had been in place before being discovered. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested eight people on Monday (May 03).