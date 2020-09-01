Paris Police Report Tuesday (Sep 01)

On August 24, 2020, Paris Police, along with the Paris Fire Department, responded to a possible Haz-Mat incident in the 3500-block of Lamar Ave. The report reflects that the business personnel had received a return box of merchandise from an individual. The package of the merchandise contained a letter addressed to the director of the Bradford Exchange. The message never made any threat but did ramble on for several pages.

After opening the box containing the merchandise, two employees began itching. The Hazmat team tested the container and merchandise extensively, and all test results were negative of any foreign substances.

Due to no foreign substances detected, officials did not send the box and merchandise to an independent lab for further testing. The person who returned the merchandise has been interviewed and determined not to be any threat. The case has been closed.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 400-block of Jackson at 5:15 Monday afternoon. During an argument, Teoshnee Munyae Gray, 21, intentionally struck a 22-year-old male with a vehicle and officers located Gray a few blocks from the incident and placed her under arrest. They charged her with aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon. Paramedics transported the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for minor injuries and later released. Gray is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested three people on Monday (Aug 31).