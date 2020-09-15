Paris Police Report Tuesday (Sep 15)

Melody Bullard | Robert Spradlin | Roger Lind

Paris Police made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 3200-block of NE Loop 286. Officers discovered that Roger Lind had an outstanding parole warrant. Officers searched the car and located methamphetamine, and they placed the driver and both occupants under arrest. The driver was Melody Bullard, and the other occupant was Robert Spradlin. Bullard had a syringe loaded with methamphetamine on her while being searched at the jail. She also had numerous items of identifying information other than hers in her possession, and the charged her with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 1, Fraudulent Use/ Possession of Identifying Information, and Prohibited Substance/ Item in a Correctional Facility. They charged Spradlin with Man/Del of a Controlled Substance PG1, and Lind with a Parole Violation Warrant and Man/Del of a Controlled Substance PG1.

Paris Police responded to 129 calls for service and arrested five persons in the last twenty-four hour period.