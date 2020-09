Paris Police responded to criminal mischief in the 200-block of SE 10th at 6:22 Monday morning. The victim reported that someone had attempted to gain access to three busses by prying on the electronic doors. The doors were damaged, and the victim estimated each entry to be $1,000 in repairs. They entered the fourth bus and took a piece of electronics. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 70 calls for service and arrested three people on Monday (Sep 21).