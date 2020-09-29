" /> Paris Police Report Tuesday (Sep 29) – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris Police Report Tuesday (Sep 29)

7 hours ago

Paris Police responded to the 800-block of Deshong Dr at 9:47 Monday night about shots fired. Officers were unable to locate any suspects or victims. Witnesses reported that they observed a white four-door newer car chasing a silver or gray Dodge pickup. The witnesses also said that they observed someone in the car firing a gun at the pickup. Both vehicles fled the area and were last traveling south on Stillhouse Road. The investigation continues.

Monday night at 11:51, Paris Police responded to Paris Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Room about a gunshot victim. Officers met with a 22-year-old male who reported that he and a friend were at Wade Park when someone in a white four-door passenger vehicle drove by and shot him. The victim had a gun wound on his thigh, and it was non-life-threatening. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 83 calls for service and arrested two people on Monday (Sep 28).

