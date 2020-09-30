Paris Police Report Tuesday (Sep 30)

Amanda Gail Gilbert

Amanda Gail Gilbert, 28, of Paris, was arrested in the 300-block of NE 12th St Tuesday morning at 9:08. During an investigation, Gilbert had an outstanding parole violation warrant, and they later transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police investigated the 700-block of N. Main on Tuesday, where someone shot a vehicle. The investigators determined that it was only a damaged windshield. The victim told the investigators that he never heard a gunshot and did not see a flash from a gun at the time of the incident. They decided that the damage to the vehicle’s windshield had happened before the report of the incident.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 2200-block of Jackson St at 8:22 Tuesday morning. The victim failed to lock the car and found that someone had entered and stole a handgun and a crossbow. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police met with the victim of fraud at 8:40 Tuesday morning. The victim reported that a known person had removed money from an account during September and did not have permission. The incidents are under investigation.

Officers of the Paris Police Department responded to a disturbance at George Wright Homes at 11:58 Tuesday night. The victims stated that a man had threatened them with a gun, and the man was now following them. Officers contacted the suspect, Keonta Kiar Morris, 24, who was sitting in his vehicle. Morris had two outstanding traffic warrants. During the arrest, Morris had possession of a stolen firearm and numerous Xanex pills for which he had no prescription. Morris was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a gun, and the traffic warrants. Morris is waiting for transfer to the Lamar County Jail. (NOTE: No mugshot is available at this time.)

Paris Police responded to 81 calls for service and arrested two persons on Tuesday (Sep 29).