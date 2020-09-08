Paris Police Report Tuesday (Sep 8)

Eric Ray Adams

Paris Police stopped a vehicle on Clarksville’s 300-block after learning that the owner had reported it stolen in Washington. Both the driver and the passenger had outstanding warrants. They arrested the driver, Eric Ray Adams, 34, of Paris, and charged him with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and three municipal court warrants. They arrested the passenger on a misdemeanor Hunt County warrant. Both are in Lamar County Jail.

At 12:04 Sunday afternoon, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 200-block of Stone Ave. The victim reported that they had just returned home and found that someone had thrown a stone through the residence’s back door to gain entry. Once inside, the unknown suspects had stolen television and items out of the refrigerator. The incident is under investigation.

Cameron Isaiah Harrison

Paris Police responded to a security check in the 3300-block of Lamar Monday afternoon. Officers contacted a male in a Chevrolet pick-up, and he gave a false name but later identified himself as Cameron Isaiah Harrison, 20, of Paris. Harrison had two outstanding misdemeanor bond surrender warrants out of Delta County. He also had THC wax and marijuana along with paraphernalia. Officers additionally charged him with possession of a controlled substance and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Tadarrius Datrail Williams

Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1100-block of E. Tudor Monday evening at 6:46 for the driver not wearing a seat belt. During the stop, Tadarrius Datrail Williams, 21, of Paris, had Hydrocodone and Ecstacy in his possession, so officers charged him with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He also had two outstanding Municipal Court warrants and is waiting to be transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 268 calls for service and arrested 14 people over the Labor Day holiday weekend ending at midnight Monday (Sep 7).