Paris Police Report Wednesday (Apr 14)
Paris Police Report Wednesday (Apr 14)

4 hours ago

Charles Wayne Canida

Paris Police arrested Charles Wayne Canida, 62, of Powderly, at the Paris District Parole Office Tuesday at 3:24 pm on a parole violation warrant. They placed Canida in the Lamar County Jail.

Juquavious Savage

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 2900-block of Clarksville St Tuesday night at 9:23. Reportedly, during an argument, Juquavious Savage, 19, choked a female by wrapping a cord around her neck. Officers arrested Savage and charged him with the assault of a family or house member by impeding breathing, booked and then transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 70 calls for service and arrested three people on Tuesday (Apr 13).

