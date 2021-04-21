Paris Police Report Wednesday (Apr 21)

Sadie Diane Fletcher

At 4:44 Tuesday afternoon, Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 400-block of Grand Ave for the driver not wearing a seat belt. They identified the driver Sadie Diane Fletcher, 24, of Paris. Fletcher had three outstanding warrants out of Rockwall County charging her with possession of a controlled substance. Officers arrested her and placed her in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to fraud in the 2500-block of N. Main St at 11:19 Tuesday morning. An employee found a skimmer on the inside of a gas pump. It is unknown how long the skimmer was on the pump before the business located it. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested four people Tuesday (Apr 20).