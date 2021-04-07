Paris Police Report Wednesday (Apr 7)

Aaron Javon McGee

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a business in the 400-block of Grand Ave at 7:26 Tuesday morning. The owner’s family detained the suspect until the officers arrived. Officers arrested Aaron Javon McGee, 27, of Paris, after he reportedly removed property from the business. McGee resisted arrest and damaged the patrol unit en route to the police station. Police added resisting arrest and criminal mischief of more than $750 but less than $2,500.

Paris Police spoke with a victim of fraud at 11:00 Tuesday morning. The victim reported that she did not know that a person had used her checking account without her permission to pay an electric bill. The incident is under investigation.

Richard Lee Dodd

Officers arrested Richard Lee Dodd, 58, of Deport, at the Paris District Parole Office on a parole violation warrant Tuesday afternoon at 2:2 and transferred him to Lamar County Jail.

Police spoke with a victim of an assault in the Police Department’s lobby at 6:23 Tuesday evening. The victim reported that sometime after midnight, her boyfriend was asleep in her vehicle, and when she woke him, they began fighting. During the altercation, the boyfriend produced a crowbar and hit her, and damaged her car. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested four people on Tuesday (Apr 6).