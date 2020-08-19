Paris Police Report Wednesday (Aug 19)

Cornelius Wadeshawn Gill | Tra’Davious Arnold Leeks

Detectives with the Paris Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence in the 500-block of Bonham St. Tuesday afternoon at 4:04. They located four people inside the house and more than one but less than four grams of methamphetamine and a pistol. Cornelius Wadeshawn Gill, 28, fled from the officers and apprehended after a short foot chase. He had two felony warrants charging him with aggravated robbery and assault by impeding a family member’s breath. Officers added a charge of possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm. Also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance were Tra’Davious Arnold Leeks, 18, Jaquavius Jashon Woods, 18, and Ciara Monek Woods, 25, all of Paris. They transported all four to the Lamar County Jail.

The ower of a 1998 white Toyota Camry reported it stolen at 6:02 Tuesday morning from the 1500-block of W. Henderson St. The victim last saw it at the residence at about 2:00 am. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a business in the 200-block of Clarksville St at 11:17 Tuesday morning. Someone had broken out a front plexiglass window to gain entry into the store. The suspect(s) caused extensive damage to the building while trying to gain entry. The owner reported that he was missing only a piece of electronic equipment. The incident is under investigation.

At 12:43 Tuesday afternoon, Paris Police met with a victim of a burglary of a residence in the 200-block of Stone Ave. The victim reported that someone had entered their apartment through an unlocked door and had stolen three bottles of medication. The victim advised that they had left the residence to go to a doctor’s appointment when the burglary occurred. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to an aggravated assault in the 3700-block of Lamar Ave Tuesday afternoon at 2:31. The 30-year-old victim reported that there had been a road rage incident involving the suspect just before the assault. The victim said that a white male and white female approached him on a parking lot, and the male and female continued the road rage. The unknown male then retrieved an object from his vehicle and hit the victim, causing a laceration and then left. The victim drove himself to the hospital for treatment. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 79 calls for service and arrested four persons on Tuesday (Aug 18).