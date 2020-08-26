" /> Paris Police Report Wednesday (Aug 26) – EastTexasRadio.com
Paris Police Report Wednesday (Aug 26)

3 hours ago

Paris Police responded to vandalism at Wade Park at 12:32 Tuesday morning. Someone had used white spray paint to deface several of the playground fixtures. The estimated cost to remove the paint or replace the fixtures is $3,000. The incident is under investigation.

At 7:03 Tuesday evening, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 2100-block of Bonham St. The victim reported that someone had entered his home sometime after noon and rummaged through the apartment, and he was missing a tablet. The incident is under investigation.

Tuesday night at 11:23, Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 2100-block of Bonham St. Cornisha Dorshae Brown, 31, of Paris, had an outstanding felony warrant out of Dallas County for theft of a firearm. During the investigation, Brown had possession of methamphetamine. Officers additionally charged her with possession of a controlled substance. She is waiting for transfer to the Lamar County Jail. (No mugshot available at this time)

Paris Police responded to a theft in the 1200-block of SE 15th St at 4:01 Wednesday morning. Reportedly, two known persons had stolen the victim’s vehicle, her ID, and bank cards. The SUV is a 2009 gray Ford Escape with Texas license plates. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested four people on Tuesday (Aug 25).

