Paris Police Report Wednesday (Dec 9)

Paris Police arrested Tamara Tmane Hardy, 37, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation Office Tuesday afternoon at 2:45 on a felony motion to revoke her warrant. Hardy had been convicted and currently on probation for credit or debit card abuse of an older adult. She is in Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to the 3000-block of Church Tuesday afternoon at 3:37 about a fight in progress. A black male had reportedly entered the business premises and had become rude to one of the employees. They asked the male to leave, a physical fight ensued, and he assaulted at least four people. One of the business owners produced a handgun, fired a shot at the male, and the suspect left. The incident is under investigation.

Tuesday evening at 5:48, Officers worked a theft in the 3100-block of NE Loop 286. The district loss prevention manager reported that an employee had stolen over $5,800 through fraudulent transactions. The 21-year-old suspect did admit to the thefts. The investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 75 calls for service and arrested two people on Tuesday (Dec 8).