Paris Police Report Wednesday (Feb 24)

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 2600-block of N. Main Wednesday morning at 3:02. A 29-year-old female reported that her boyfriend had assaulted her, pointed a firearm at her, and threatening to kill her. The boyfriend left the scene before officers arrived. The boyfriend, Darian Duane Luper, 26, of Stillwater, Oklahoma, was placed under arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Luper is waiting for transfer to the Lamar County Jail. The victim did not seek medical assistance. (NOTE: No mugshot available at this time.)

Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested three people on Tuesday (Feb 24).