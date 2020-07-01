" /> Paris Police Report Wednesday (Jul 01) – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Lakes Regional Community Center Header
Access Financial Group
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020

Paris Police Report Wednesday (Jul 01)

2 hours ago

Patrick Allen Phillips

Paris Police arrested Patrick Allen Phillips, 30, of Henderson, Tuesday evening at 8:28 on a Fannin County felony motion to adjudicate warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation. Officers booked Phillips and later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

At 7:25 Tuesday morning, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a business in the 900-block of N. Main. Someone had broken the glass in the front door and had stolen a cash register lockbox and another small lockbox. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested seven people on Tuesday (Jun 30).

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     