Paris Police Report Wednesday (Jul 01)

Patrick Allen Phillips

Paris Police arrested Patrick Allen Phillips, 30, of Henderson, Tuesday evening at 8:28 on a Fannin County felony motion to adjudicate warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation. Officers booked Phillips and later transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

At 7:25 Tuesday morning, Paris Police responded to a burglary of a business in the 900-block of N. Main. Someone had broken the glass in the front door and had stolen a cash register lockbox and another small lockbox. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 85 calls for service and arrested seven people on Tuesday (Jun 30).