Paris Police Report Wednesday (Jul 08)

William Kendell Brown

Paris Police arrested William Kendell Brown, 49, of Pattonville, at 2:50 Tuesday afternoon at the Lamar County Probation Office. Brown had an outstanding probation violation warrant. He is currently on probation for possession of a controlled substance conviction. They transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Wednesday morning at 12:49, Paris Police met with a victim in the 800-block of NE 13th, where the victim was reportedly driving his 2019 Silver Toyota Camry in the 1100-block of Grove St and heard what he thought may have been gunshots. Once arriving at his destination, the victim found that the front passenger side tire was going flat. Officers found a small bullet hole in the rim of the wheel. There were four children in the vehicle at the time of the incident. No one was injured, and the investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to 84 calls for service and arrested no persons on Tuesday (Jul 7).