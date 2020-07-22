Paris Police Report Wednesday (Jul 22)

Dakota Ryn Bennett

Paris Police responded to a man with a gun at 10:39 Tuesday afternoon in the 500-block of W. Campbell. An 18-year-old victim advised officers that Dakota Ryan Bennett, 22, had assaulted her with his hands and refused to let her leave the residence. During the altercation, Bennett took the victim’s cell phone and did not let her call for help. Bennett later produced a handgun and threatened to shoot the victim. Police arrested Bennett and charged him with aggravated assault of a family member with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint, and interfering with an emergency call. They booked Bennett and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 2600-block of NW 19th Tuesday afternoon at 2:07. Officers located a 30-year-old female lying in the street claiming that a vehicle had struck her. The victim advised that it had intentionally struck her during an altercation with the driver. Paramedics transported the victim to Paris Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The incident is under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested two people on Tuesday (Jul 21).