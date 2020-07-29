Paris Police Report Wednesday (Jul 29)

Charles Ray Miles, Jr.

Paris Police arrested Charles Ray Miles, Jr., at 5:01 Tuesday afternoon in the 3600-block of W. Houston. They knew that Miles had outstanding warrants. While searching him, they found three credit cards, a driver’s license, and social security card that was not his. Officers added a charge with possession of identifying information and later transferred him to Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police spoke with a fraud victim at 9:36 Tuesday morning about a credit card used while traveling out of town, and now someone has used it at three different locations. The incidents are under investigation.

Paris Police responded to 98 calls for service and arrested three people on Tuesday (Jul 28).